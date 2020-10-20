SAB TV’s popular show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is showing lockdown phase these days. In which all the people of Gokuldham are seen upset. Gokuldham Society is laughable, laughable. People are locked in houses even though they do not want them and that is why they are becoming frustrated. Iyer also has the same situation. Despite being a scientist, he has not been able to find any treatment for Corona, which he is very sad and now he has decided that he will remain in the meditation posture until a medicine is available for Corona.

Babita’s problems increased due to Iyer’s decision

At the same time, as soon as Iyer took this decision, Babita’s problems increased significantly. Although at first she understood it to be just a joke, but in a short period of time, when Iyer came wearing the monk’s costumes, Babita felt that the matter is quite serious. Iyer sits down to meditate without drinking anything. Due to which Babita comes under tension. That’s when Babita comes up with an idea to break Iyer’s attention.

Babita came as Maneka

Babita comes fully prepared and tries to distract Iyer like Maneka. However, to know whether Iyer’s attention is broken or not, you will have to watch further episodes of Tarak Mehta’s Ooltah Chashma. But at this time there is a lot of tension in Gokuldham. This lockdown has stopped speaking not only at Iyer-Babita’s house but also Roshan Singh Sodhi, who once lived in passion and pleasure.

Tarak Mehta also quarreled with Anjali

The effect of Lockdown’s irritability is now being seen in Tarak Mehta’s house too. Where Tarak is getting angry at Anjali repeatedly without talking. Even Tarak has done what he never dared to do. He has also refused to eat Anjali’s diet food. Anjali brings gourd juice to Tarak but Tarak removes the anger of the office on Anjali and throws the juice.

Will uncle bring some changes?

At the same time, the condition of all the members of the society is similar and Champak Chacha has become very upset knowing this. So will Chachaji be able to find a solution to this problem or is the lockdown going to be a big one for all?