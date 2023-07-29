Mutasim Abdullah (Dubai)

Moroccan Adel Taarabt, Al-Nasr midfielder, won the confidence of the technical and administrative staff, to wear the armband of the “Brigadier General” in the new season 2023-2024, through which the “Blue” aspires to return strongly to the forefront of competition for titles, after the failures that followed the team in past seasons.

Taarabt Bishara appeared as the leader of the “Blue” in the three friendly matches of the team, during its current preparatory camp in the Netherlands, against PSV Eindhoven 1-3, Dutch Dordrecht 1-0, and Saudi Riyadh 0-1, and the “general” is preparing for a fourth match next Tuesday against Dutch Top Us.

The task of leading the “general” on the field led to the brilliant “34-year-old Taarabt”, drawing on the balance of his global experience with Lens, Tottenham, Queens Park, Fulham, Milan and Benfica, in addition to his international participation with his country’s national team, the “Atlas Lions”.

Taarabt, who topped the list of “Al-Ameed” scorers in the “ADNOC Professional League” last season 2022-2023 with 6 goals, was succeeded by his former colleague Tariq Ahmed and Tozi, who took turns on the “leadership armband” last season, with the exception of one match against Al-Wasl in “ Round 17, in which Taarabt wore the “leadership armband”.

Taarabt joined Al-Nassr in September 2022, coming from Benfica, Portugal, in a “free transfer” deal. His current contract with the club extends until June 2025, with a market value of 1.5 million euros.

The list of foreigners includes the “general” in the new season, in addition to Taarabt, who continued from last season, the Bosnian Samir Memisevich, and the stars of the “Summer Mercato”, the Portuguese winger Yuri Medeiros, the Colombian Kevin Agudelo transferred from Spezia, and the Italian Manolo Gabbiadini, the striker of Sampdoria, who compensates for the departure of the Congolese. Cedric Bakambu, returning to his club, Galatasaray.