Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu is in the news these days for her thoughts. South actress Payal Ghosh has accused director Anurag Kashyap of coercion and sexual exploitation. In the meantime, an old tweet from Taapsee which has come in support of Anurag has gone viral. Social media users are trolling Tapasi for her tweet.

In a tweet on 20 October 2018, Taapsee Pannu shared her thoughts on #Metoo. Taapsee wrote- ‘I don’t think this #Metoo can reach any conclusion till we stop celebrating the accused. Embarrassment increases even more when women themselves do not join the movement and become against it. It can not be you! #Notdon. ‘

I don’t think this #Metoo can reach any productive conclusion until we stop celebrating the accused and guilty to begin with. And embarrassment becomes even more when women themselves don’t stand by this movement and rather go against it. It could’ve been you! #NotDone – taapsee pannu (@taapsee) October 20, 2018

Payal Ghosh case: Taapsee Pannu came in support of Anurag Kashyap, said – You are the biggest Feminist in my knowledge

At the same time, Taapsee has shared a post in support of Anurag Kashyap. Taapsee writes – ‘You, my friend, are the greatest Feminist I know. We meet soon on the set, with the art world in which you show women as powerful and full of hope.

After seeing this post of Taapsee, both of her posts became viral on social media. After which people are targeting Tapasi’s double attitude.

See social media users’ reactions-

Who’s Taapsee Pannu to issue character certificates? She’s just a two-faced opportunist who would never call out Anurag Kashyap for her ambitions. – Khushboo Soni (@Khushboo_) September 20, 2020

We have found a new synonym for hypocrisy- Taapsee Pannu #AnuragKashyap pic.twitter.com/OBAepuMAdU – Madhav Sharma (@HashTagCricket) September 20, 2020

Know what actress Payal Ghosh wrote-

Actress Payal Ghosh tweeted, accusing Anurag Kashyap of sexual abuse, ‘Anurag Kashyap has coerced me and treated me very badly. Narendra Modi ji please take some strict action against it. Let the country know that there is a monster behind this creative man. I know it can harm me and my safety is in danger. Please help me. ‘