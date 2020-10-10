Recently, Actor Richa Chadha tweeted about her complaint against National Commission for Women (NCW) Payal Ghosh. Richa wrote in her tweet that she had lodged a complaint against Payal before him and give information about what action was taken on her. Along with this, she shared a picture of Payal Ghosh, in which she is appearing with the Chairman of the Commission Rekha Sharma. Now Richa has received the advice of Taapsee Pannu on this matter.

Reacting to Richa’s tweet, Taapsee has asked him to go to the NCW office in Delhi and make himself ‘visible and audible’. That is, Taapsee is in a way motivating Richa to be in the discussion like Payal so that his complaint also pressures the Commission to take action. Richa Chadha had tagged and tweeted Rekha Sharma to remind her of her complaint once again, on which Tapsee’s advice has come.

Richa has filed a defamation suit in the Bombay High Court, besides filing a complaint against Payal with the Women’s Commission. Payal had accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexual abuse, saying that Anurag had allegedly said that actresses like Richa Chadha, Huma Qureshi and Mahi Gill give him sexual favors.

On Richa’s complaint, the Bombay High Court gave Payal an option to withdraw the statement and compromise on which his lawyer agreed. However, she later tweeted that she had done nothing wrong and that she would neither withdraw her statement on Richa nor apologize for her statement.

