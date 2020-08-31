Expressing displeasure over the social media and media trials in the Sushant case, Taapsee tweeted. He wrote, ‘I did not know Sushant personally nor did I know Riya, but I know that as a human being it is not right to convict someone by defying the court. Trust the law. Only for its purity and the purity of the deceased.
Laxmi Manchu’s tweet shared
Taapsee has also reposted the tweet of actress Lakshmi Manchu, in which she expressed anger at Riya Chakraborty’s media trial. After Riya’s recent interviews, she was widely criticized on social media. People also questioned the interview.
Riya questioned for the fourth consecutive day
After Sushant’s death, Sushant’s fans are now blaming Riya Chakraborty. There is also a demand to arrest Riya. On the other hand, CBI is questioning Riya for the fourth consecutive day on Monday. Earlier, Riya was also questioned on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Riya has so far been questioned for 26 hours in three days.
