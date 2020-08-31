More than two and a half months have passed since the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. The CBI is now investigating the case for the past 10 days. The main accused Riya Chakraborty is being interrogated for the fourth consecutive day on Monday. While the investigation in Sushant case is going on, there are many speculations about the case in the outside world. Taapsee Pannu has expressed displeasure over this. Tapasi said that people have to trust the law.

Outrage over social media and media trials



Expressing displeasure over the social media and media trials in the Sushant case, Taapsee tweeted. He wrote, ‘I did not know Sushant personally nor did I know Riya, but I know that as a human being it is not right to convict someone by defying the court. Trust the law. Only for its purity and the purity of the deceased.

Laxmi Manchu’s tweet shared

Taapsee has also reposted the tweet of actress Lakshmi Manchu, in which she expressed anger at Riya Chakraborty’s media trial. After Riya’s recent interviews, she was widely criticized on social media. People also questioned the interview.

Riya questioned for the fourth consecutive day

After Sushant’s death, Sushant’s fans are now blaming Riya Chakraborty. There is also a demand to arrest Riya. On the other hand, CBI is questioning Riya for the fourth consecutive day on Monday. Earlier, Riya was also questioned on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Riya has so far been questioned for 26 hours in three days.