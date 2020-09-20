Bollywood’s famous producer-director Anurag Kashyap is in a controversy these days. Recently, actress Payal Gosh has accused Anurag Kashyap of sexual exploitation, after which Anurag has described all the allegations made by Payal Ghosh as baseless. Amidst all this, Anurag Kashyap’s friend and famous actress Taapsee Pannu has given his support to Anurag.

Let me tell you that recently, actress Taapsee Pannu has shared a picture of herself with Anurag Kashyap on her social media account. This picture of both is of a film set. In this picture, Taapsee puts his hand on Anurag Kashyap’s shoulder and both are moving. Sharing this picture, Taapsee has captioned – ‘My friend, for you. I know that you are a very big feminist. You will meet again soon on the film set with a new art, in which it is clear how powerful and meaningful women are in your created world.

Recently Payal has accused Anurag Kashyap of coercing her with him in a post on his social media account. Not only this, Payal has sought help from PM Modi (PM Modi) in this matter through a post. Payal Ghosh said- ‘I met Anurag Kashyap with my manager first. Later I met him at his house. His behavior was very good with me at that time. But when he called me to meet his house the next day, nothing was right with me.

After these serious allegations of Payal, Anurag Kashyap replied to Payal through a tweet and wrote- ‘What’s the matter, you took so much time to silence me. No one. To silence me, you are lying so much that other women have also been dragged into it. Be modest. I will just say that all your allegations are baseless.