Taapsee Pannu is enjoying her holiday very strongly in Maldives these days. Taapsee is not alone on this holiday, but her boyfriend Matthias Bo is also on this vacation. Along with Taapsee, his sisters Shagun and Ivania are also in the Maldives. A video of the trio’s sisters and Taapsee’s boyfriend is seen on social media, in which they are seen dancing on ‘Biggini Shoot’.

Taapsee Pannu is in a lot of discussion on social media these days. She has been sharing beautiful pictures of this vacation continuously for the past several days. Now there is tremendous discussion about this video.



Now Taapsee is seen swinging on Yash Raj Mukhate’s viral track ‘Biggini Shoot’ and both of her sisters are also dancing with her. Some highlights in the video are also from Taapsee’s boyfriend Matthias. While sharing this video, Taapsee wrote, ‘So … what are these Pannu sisters doing in the Maldives ??? With this he hashtagged #BigginiShoot.



Taapsee’s post has been fiercely commented by industry friends, including stars such as Anushka Sharma, Varun Ghawan, Bhumi Pednekar.

Talking about the front, Taapsee will soon be seen in the role of cricketer Mithali Raj. Apart from this, Taapsee will also be seen in ‘Rashmi Rocket’ and ‘Loop Wrapped’.