Now Taapsee is seen swinging on Yash Raj Mukhate’s viral track ‘Biggini Shoot’ and both of her sisters are also dancing with her. Some highlights in the video are also from Taapsee’s boyfriend Matthias. While sharing this video, Taapsee wrote, ‘So … what are these Pannu sisters doing in the Maldives ??? With this he hashtagged #BigginiShoot.
Taapsee’s post has been fiercely commented by industry friends, including stars such as Anushka Sharma, Varun Ghawan, Bhumi Pednekar.
Talking about the front, Taapsee will soon be seen in the role of cricketer Mithali Raj. Apart from this, Taapsee will also be seen in ‘Rashmi Rocket’ and ‘Loop Wrapped’.
