Taapsee Pannu is posting a lot of beautiful pictures on Instagram. He has posted tremendous pictures of the Maldives vacation. Followers of Taapsee are very appreciative of these pictures. At the same time, a funny comment has emerged on a picture.

Taapsee praised nature

Taapsee has posted the caption by posting her picture, when nature has the best filters… the best background… the best lighting… the best props… all you can do is not to waste them.

Coconut tree copied Tapasi pose!

A comment has come on this picture of Taapsee, the coconut tree is copying your pose far back. When you look closely at the picture of Taapsee, you will also laugh. Indeed, a tree is visible behind them, whose posture is similar to that of Tapasi.