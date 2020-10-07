Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu is currently enjoying vacation in Maldives with sister Shagun. Taapsee has also shared pictures of fun on the beach on social media. Seeing these pictures of Tapsee, his fans are not able to live without praising him in the comments.

Taapsee poses in a picture in a beach white mini dress. Taapsee wrote the caption – ‘When Nature puts the best filter, the best background, the best light’. Then whatever you do, it is not bad. ‘ This picture of Taapsee Pannu has got more than one lakh likes in just one hour and there have been thousands of comments. Apart from this, Taapsee has also shared some pictures of his vacation on Insta Story.

See photos-

Talking about Workfunt, Taapsee Pannu will be seen in films like cricketer Mithali Raj’s biopic Shabash Mithu, Rashmi Rocket and Hasina Dilruba. A few days ago, Taapsee was in discussion to support Anurag Kashyap. Actually, film director Anurag Kashyap was accused of sexual harassment by an actress. On the other hand, Taapsee shared a post in support of Anurag and described him as the greatest Feminist.