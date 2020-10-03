Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu started shooting for her film ‘Anabel’ a few weeks ago. Now in such a situation, he has given information about the completion of shooting of his film to the fans through social media. Taapsee has recently shared a picture on her social media account from the last day of shooting and in the caption has given some hints about this film, she has written- ‘A few months ago it looked like a dream. The time has come to say goodbye to ‘Anabel’. See you in theaters soon. @deepaksundarrajan ‘

In the shared picture, Taapsee Pannu is seen in a green dress. Also, a spotlight is also seen in this picture. According to sources, South Star Vijay Sethupathi will also be seen in an important role in this film of Taapsee. This is Deepak Sundararajan’s first film as a director, most of which has been shot around Jaipur. Even before this, Taapsee has shared many glimpses of the shoot.

At the same time, Taapsee was last seen in Anubhav Sinha’s film ‘Thappad’. Taapsee’s performance in this film was highly praised. Apart from Anabel, she has several films in the pipeline, including cricketer Mithali Raj’s biopic, ‘Rashmi Rocket’ and ‘Haseen Dilruba’.