In a studio published on the newspaper Frontiers in Marine Sciencethere was talk of the discovery of the second deepest blue hole in the world, Taam ja’which was discovered in the Chetumal Bay in Mexico, and with a depth of 274 meters (899 feet), this huge marine cave owes its name to its conformation, in fact Taam ja’ means “deep water” in the Mayan language.

Scientists at the Colegio de la Frontera Sur first discovered the blue hole in September 2021, but have recently published a study on the discovery.

Using scuba diving, water samples and sound-echo surveys, their work suggests that the blue hole has a surface area of ​​13,690 square meters (147,357 sq ft) and has very steep sides with 80-degree slopes. Its mouth is just under 5 meters (16 ft) below sea level, where the water changes markedly with temperature and salinity gradients.

How Taam ja’ was discovered and what are blue holes

Taam ja’ was found off the southeast coast of Mexico’s Yucatán peninsula, the site where the infamous dinosaur-killing asteroid struck 66 million years ago. This is part of the corner full of fascinating geology, such as the largest underwater cave in the world called Sistema Sac Actun.

As we can read on Quora, blue holes are circular sea chasmsoften of colossal dimensions, just think of the Great Blue Hole of Belize, in the Caribbean Sea, which has a diameter of 318 meters and a depth of 124 meters, with the most terrifying however being the Dragon Hole In the China Seawhose depth exceeds 300 meters (984 feet).

It is thought that these “holes” were formed during the last glaciation: originally in their place there must have been a limestone cave which, at the end of the glaciation, was submerged by the waters becoming an underwater cave; at one point, the upper cap of the cave must have collapsed under the weight of the water, giving rise to the blue hole.

Their exploration has proved dangerous to the point that some of them, such as that of Dahab in the Red Sea, have earned the nickname of Diver’s Cemetery.

The researchers who discovered Taam ja’ say follow-up studies should try to analyze the microbial diversity of the waters and understand what kind of life lives here. Studying the blue hole’s structure and geology could also shed light on the environment and climate of the distant past.

After all, blue holes like this one formed during the last ice age, when sea levels were more than 100 meters (330 feet) lower than they are today. They would have started life as a limestone cave, but as the sea water rose, it flooded and the ceiling collapsed to form a sea cavern.

Scientists have even discovered fossils of prehistoric creatures, such as turtles and crocodiles, embedded in similar blue holes. They are also known to be vibrant habitats for living creatures too, including corals, sea turtles and sharks, not to mention a wealth of unique microbial life.

Who knows what marvels are held in Taam ja’, but it will surely offer some discoveries. Let’s just hope they don’t find plastic waste down there.

