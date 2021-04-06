The Emirates Foundation for School Education (Taaleem) has set several conditions and procedures for the travel of workers in the educational field, during the second semester vacation, in line with government directives to limit the spread of the Coronavirus.

Finally, the Foundation stated in a circular it issued and distributed to schools, under the title “Regulating travel procedures outside the country during the period of the COVID-19 pandemic,” that citizens and residents can travel to countries within the “low risk” category (A), and it is not allowed To permanently travel to countries within the “high risk” category, and a limited and specific category of citizens are allowed to travel to countries within the “medium risk” category (B) in emergency cases, and for the purpose of the necessary health treatment, or first-class kinship visits, or for military missions. Diplomatic and official.

Avoid traveling during this period in order to preserve personal and public health (countries where infectious diseases or epidemics are frequent).

The circular pointed out that all procedures and requirements for travel outside the country required of the traveler are carried out at his own cost without the corporation bearing any of the mentioned costs (examinations, pre-registration for travel), and the corporation will not bear the costs of granting the traveler international health insurance, which is one of the conditions necessary for travel outside the country.

In the event of returning from travel, the employee shall bear the quarantine expenses in the event the result is positive, and he shall abide by the period of quarantine specified by the state.

The circular stated that if the employee travels during this period, upon his return to the country’s land from any of the air, land or sea outlets, he is subject to quarantine procedures that are determined by the competent authorities. He must stay in his place of residence in the United Arab Emirates as determined by the authorities as a precaution and start working remotely in coordination with the line manager until his safety is confirmed by subjecting him to medical examinations or any other preventive measures recommended by the health authorities.

The Foundation stressed the need for the employee concerned to review the approved health authorities to obtain a disease-free certificate and present it to the direct boss, and all the institution’s employees, including members of the educational staff and school workers, must disclose to their immediate superiors if they want to travel about the reason for travel, the length of stay and the destination. Attaching the certificate of disease-free upon return and completing the quarantine period.

Employees are required to disclose if a member of their family travels outside the country for this period and until further notice.

For those arriving from travel and have not completed the entire prescribed quarantine period, they are prevented from working in schools or institutions, and they must complete the quarantine period, and the uncompleted period of quarantine will be considered as unpaid leave or deducted from his annual leave if he has balance in accordance with the circular issued by the Ministry of Education On 6/25/2020 regarding the regulation of travel procedures outside the country during the period of the COVID-19 pandemic, the employee who will not disclose his travel period and quarantine application will bear legal responsibility in the event of a violation.

The precautionary measures include the employee who has received two doses of the vaccine and is committed to the quarantine period specified by the state, depending on the country from which he is coming.

The circular stated that it is deducted from the salary of one to five days in the event that the employee is not notified to the employer of his contact with a person infected with the virus, or he does not adhere to the instructions of home quarantine in accordance with the directives of the competent health authorities upon confirmation of contact with an infected person, and the employee bears all the administrative and legal consequences of his travel outside the country at the time the virus spreads This includes suspension of salary or termination of service with interruption if his stay outside the country exceeds two weeks or more without the presence of force majeure or sufficient justification.

The direct manager shall provide the Personnel Department with the names of the employees returning from abroad and determine the destination and duration, and the employee must follow up on updating the lists of countries, regions and territories permitted to travel based on developments in the spread of the Covid-19 virus globally, and the names of the authorized countries may change.

The Foundation stressed the application of travel procedures for all of its employees, who hold positions and with various types of contracts.





