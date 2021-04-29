The Emirates Foundation for School Education announced the dates of the end-of-year exams for the 2020-2021 academic year for students in grades 4 to 12. The exams start on June 8 and continue until June 17, after the Foundation has taken all measures to ensure students take the exams, placing their safety as a top priority. The Foundation stated that, in order to ensure that students sit for the exams without hindrance, it decided to conduct experimental tests between 23 and 27 next May for students in grades 4 to 12 in order to ensure that everything related to the examination process is ready and to solve any problems that may cause confusion for students during their presentation. For the examinations on their scheduled dates, and this includes the technical aspects related to taking the examinations electronically and preparing students psychologically and preparing them to take the actual examinations. The Emirates Foundation for School Education indicated that the course materials prescribed for the end-of-term exam for the third semester for students from 4 to 12 will be in the third semester courses only, noting that it will announce as soon as how to implement and conduct the exams after coordination with all concerned authorities in the country to ensure The safety of students and educational field staff in a way that achieves the highest standards of adherence to the health protocols followed in public schools. The Emirates Foundation for School Education confirmed that there are no final exams for students from the first to the third, and they will be evaluated according to their performance in the formative evaluation carried out by the teacher during the third semester, in the subjects of group A.