Dina Johnny (Dubai)

Mohammed Al Qassim, Director General of the Emirates Schools Establishment, launched a new program to track Emirati school graduates after they finish their general education and enter higher education.

During his meeting and honoring of the top high school students for the academic year 2023-2024 at the Foundation’s building in Dubai, he said that the Foundation will follow up on its graduates after school and monitor their paths, whether they are top students or successful students, which will help the Foundation collect indicators that support the development of educational plans and strategies.

Al Qassim praised the efforts of the parents who attended the honoring meeting and said: “You are our pride just as your children are our pride.” He thanked them for all the support they provided to their children over the past years to be honored by the leaders of the UAE.

He addressed the students, saying that excellence is the first achievement they have made in their school life, and it is the beginning of the journey they will complete in universities inside and outside the country, and then the job market, noting that the job will be a kind response to the UAE, which has provided its children with all the support and incentives to be a beacon for it locally and globally.