The Emirates Foundation for School Education (Taaleem) decided to make amendments to 33 public schools in Abu Dhabi for the next academic year. The amendments include the creation of six schools, the replacement of 15 schools, the change of circle in nine schools, the change of building in two schools and the change of school name.

This came in a decision recently adopted by the Minister of State for Public Education and Chairman of the Foundation’s Board of Directors, Jamila bint Salem Al Muhairi.

The decision stressed that taking into account not replacing any school unless there is an alternative to accommodate students in existing or new schools on the same date.

The decision included the creation of six schools, with new buildings:

First, Al-Nahda Kindergarten in Abu Dhabi, where residential areas are distributed between Riyadh in the region, transferring students from “Al-Nasr” and “Al-Forsan” kindergartens, according to the new residential area, and the closure of Al-Nasr Kindergarten, and the closure of Al-Forsan Kindergarten.

And secondly, Al-Nahda School (Rawda and First Circle) in the Baniyas area in Abu Dhabi, where residential areas are redistributed between schools in the area, and students are transferred from Saad bin Ubadah School, according to the new residential area, and their closure and reuse of the building to the Zallaqa School.

Third, Al-Bahia Joint School in the Al-Bahia area, where residential areas are redistributed between schools in the area, and students are transferred from schools (Al-Rif, Al-Ajban, Saad bin Moaz, Al-Shahama, and Abdelkader Al-Jazaery), according to the new residential area, with the closure of Ain Jalout schools and the countryside And astonishment.

Fourth, Al Rahba Joint School in the Al Rahba area, where the residential areas in the area are redistributed, and students will be transferred from (Al Rahba School, Cycle 1, Al Taweelah School Cycle 1, Moza Bint Buti School, and Al Samha School Cycle Two and Three), according to the new residential area.

Fifthly, Al-Zahir School in the Al-Dhahir area of ​​Al-Ain, with the redistribution of residential areas among the schools in the area, and the transfer of students from (Al-Naseem School, Al-Durrah Kindergarten, Al-Smou School, and Emirates Child Kindergarten), according to the new residential area, and the closure of Al-Naseem School and Al-Durrah Kindergarten.

Sixth, Al Bateen Kindergarten is located in Al Bateen, Al Ain. The kindergarten stage is transferred from Al Tamouh School to the New Kindergarten.

The decision also included the replacement of 15 schools, namely Al-Rif, Al-Ajban, Al-Fursan, Al-Nasr, Al-Mazoon, Al-Mutasim, Saad bin Ubadah, Makkah, Al-Naseem, Al-Rayahin, Al-Durrah Kindergarten, Falaj Hazaa and Salamah Bint Buti, with the implementation of several measures, including the distribution of students to schools Others, according to residential areas, canceling the name and number of the school.

It was decided to change the circle in nine schools, namely Al-Thuraya Kindergarten in Al-Bahia, where the first and second grades are added to it, and Mazyad School in the Mazyad area, where the kindergarten stage will be added, and Al-Smou School in Mazyad, where the kindergarten stage and the Green Mubazzarah School will be added to it in Jabal Hafeet, where the second cycle is canceled, and Naama School in the Naama area in Al Ain, by adding the second female cycle to it, and Naama (males) school, where it is transferred to a third cycle instead of a second, and Al Hosoun School in Mazyad, Al Ain, by adding the ninth grade, and a school Al-Joud in Al-Salamat area in Al-Ain, by adding the second female cycle to it, and Al-Tamouh School in Al-Bateen area in Al-Ain, where the kindergarten stage is canceled, and the second and third female cycles are added to it.

The decision indicated the change of two school buildings, “Kindergarten of Al-Taqwa” in Al-Yahar area in Al-Ain, by moving the kindergarten to a new building, and changing the name of the kindergarten to “Al Amerah”, and Al Zallaqa School in the Bani Yas area in Abu Dhabi, where the school will be transferred to the Saad bin Ubada school building, while The name of one school, “Al Salmiya”, in Al Shawamakh area in Abu Dhabi, will be renamed to “Zayed Al Thani School”.





