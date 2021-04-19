Dina Johnny (Dubai)

The Emirates Foundation for School Education launched an initiative for change ambassadors and digital champions for school students, which relies on strengthening the teaching and learning system through the use of modern technologies to develop students ’digital learning level by the end of the academic year.

The initiative targets students with best practices and e-learning initiatives from all state schools, with 8 students per school for the digital champions, and one student at the level of each council or domain for change ambassadors.

The initiative aims to enhance the electronic maturity and leadership skills of students, develop the use of various educational platforms for the smart learning program, raise awareness and promote the principle of digital citizenship and electronic security in various means of e-learning, in addition to spreading the spirit of competition among students in the Emirati school, encouraging them and motivating them to excel.

In the time stages for implementing the initiative, the initiative will be announced, students will be selected, and the initiative’s logo designed during the current month. Internships will begin on April 17th for a period of four weeks, targeting the school community. The evaluation process by the school administration and smart learning specialists will begin in May and June, with best practices presented by change champions and digital champions by the end of June.

The Foundation defined the role of school administrations in the initiative and their responsibilities, which are distributed among the student affairs officer in each school, the pioneers of change, and teachers assigned by the school administration. Digital champions, empowering students to represent the team as UAE ambassadors for smart learning, and educating parents about the initiative, and how their children can participate in it.

The Foundation has set the conditions for choosing digital champions, which are that the student has a spirit of cooperation and initiative, that he is familiar with the use of smart learning platforms and deal with technical problems, and that he has distinguished practices at the school level, loves to challenge, and has the skills of presentation and dealing with others, as for the mechanism Their selection is made through an internal evaluation of students’ experiences in using the different systems, in addition to an internal evaluation of students at the end of the third semester by the school administration, and then their evaluation by smart learning specialists.

As for the conditions for selecting change ambassadors, they are for the student to achieve all the tasks of digital heroes, to have a distinguished initiative at the school level, to be distinguished by the spirit of leadership, and to the mechanism of their selection, through an internal evaluation of their achievements at the end of the third semester before they are evaluated by smart learning specialists. The work of the digital heroes is presented at the end of the third semester, and they are evaluated by the smart learning specialists supervising the initiative and the best selection for their nomination for interviews.

Among the tasks of the participating students are to impart knowledge to their colleagues inside the school, implement training workshops on the use of smart platforms, enhance electronic maturity and digital competencies for students, contribute to building a school community more aware of cybersecurity, create new learning styles appropriate to students ’abilities, and spread knowledge of regulations, laws and positive behaviors. By developing new learning styles that fit the future learning plan, promoting a level of digital learning that matches the skills of the 21st century through student projects and initiatives, and finally, effective cooperation with the school administration in motivating students to positively use technology to enhance national identity and anticipate the future.