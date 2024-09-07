The name says it all. California. That awakens longings, even if it’s just a trip to a quarry lake near Castrop-Rauxel. VW has finally launched the seventh generation of the bus as a camper, with prices starting at 62,689 euros. It can be assumed that many customers will continue to fulfill their dream of a camper van that can also be an everyday vehicle. This has already happened 280,000 times, and you can see for yourself at campsites in Europe and around the world.