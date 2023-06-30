Electric cars are in fashion, however, acquiring one continues to feel like a challenge, due to its high cost that has made them exclusive vehicles.

Fortunately, in Mexico there are cheap alternatives to electric cars that can circulate on the streets of the country under all guidelines. We talk about T4 PRO, an electric vehicle assembled in Puebla, beautiful, comfortable and accessible to many budgets.

T4 PRO is the Mexican alternative to the mythical Chang Li S1 Proa Chinese vehicle that, at the beginning of 2023, went viral on the internet for its ridiculous price of $20,000 pesos plus import expenses.

Although T4 PRO is not a car that you can buy with 20,000 pesos, its characteristics make it an ideal car for driving in the city, which allows you to save a lot of money on fuel, since the car offers you up to 100 km of autonomy per charge. .

T4 PRO is a car manufactured by Eco-Moto Puebla and is priced at $154,990.00 pesos in its most basic configuration and $184,990.00 in its most equipped edition.

T4 PRO Features

3000W power motor.

Lifepo4 60V batteries with a capacity to choose from.

Maximum speed: 50-55 km/h.

Autonomy per charge: To choose, from 50 to 100Km.

Capacity for up to three people.

Digital panel in colour.

Reversing camera built into the panel.

AM/FM radio and Bluetooth.

USB port.

12V port to charge other devices.

Wiper washer.

Front and rear disc brakes.

LED turn signals and rear view mirrors.

Double front light.

Sunroof.

Electric glasses.

Start with button and remote control.

Electrical insurance.

Reclining driver’s seat.

An outstanding aspect of this car, competition from the Chang Li S1 Pro, is that it has security qualities such as a motorcycle immobilizer alarm to prevent theft and remote-controlled electric locks. In addition, you can personalize your vehicle with a color or combination of colors, decals and logos.