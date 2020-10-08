Great batsman Sunil Gavaskar believes that T20 cricket is in good condition and there is no need for change. But two bouncers can be allowed in an over. In this shortest format of cricket, batsmen are dominating and bowlers on flat pitches have little to do.Asked if a change in rules is necessary to reduce the pressure on the bowlers. “T20 cricket is in very good condition and no change is needed,” Gavaskar said in an interview to UAE. “It suits the batsmen so the fast bowlers can be allowed to bowl two bouncers in each over and the boundary should be a bit bigger,” he said.

He said, “An extra over can be given to a bowler who has taken wickets in the first three overs but I don’t think any change in this format is needed.”