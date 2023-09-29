A team of researchers has identified a mechanistic link between zinc levels in humans and the risk of type 2 diabetes and fatty liver disease. The research has been described as a landmark study that substantially advances our understanding of zinc’s role in metabolism.

The researchers provide solid evidence through their cutting-edge genetic analysis of a large population of human participants and comprehensive laboratory studies of a potential therapeutic target for non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and type 2 diabetes.

The findings will be of interest to both researchers working on metabolism and trace element biology.

The study was published as Reviewed Preprint on eLife.

T2 diabetes and zinc: here’s how they are related

Converging lines of evidence have shown that zinc plays a crucial role in insulin production and glucose metabolism. “We know that increasing zinc intake improves blood sugar control in people with prediabetes or type 2 diabetes, and people with a mutation in a key zinc transporter protein have a reduced risk of diabetes.” says first author Shek Man Chim, principal scientist at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., New York, USA. “However, the mechanism by which zinc influences systemic blood glucose levels and diabetes risk remains unclear.”

To explore the protective role of zinc in diabetes, Chim and colleagues tested loss-of-function mutations from genetic sequence data collected from a large population of participants of European ancestry who took part in the Regeneron Genetics Center-Geisinger Health DiscovEHR study System.

This identified a rare loss-of-function mutation in a zinc transporter protein called SLC39A5, associated with increased levels of circulating zinc.

To confirm this, they examined how loss-of-function mutations in the SLC39A5 gene were associated with type 2 diabetes in a meta-analysis of four European and US multi-ethnic studies totaling more than 62,000 diabetes cases and more than 518,000 healthy controls. This confirmed that circulating zinc levels in carriers of the SLC39A5 loss-of-function mutation were elevated and associated with a reduced risk of diabetes.

Having identified SLC39A5 as an important clinical link between zinc and diabetes, the team explored its function by genetically engineering mice lacking the zinc transporter protein. As anticipated, these mice had elevated levels of zinc in their blood and tissues. When the team fed mice a high-fat, high-fructose diet to induce obesity, there was a significant reduction in fasting glucose compared to control mice fed the same diet.

Similar results were observed in a model of congenital obesity (leptin receptor deficiency). Loss of SLC39A5 also resulted in reduced insulin resistance, a hallmark of diabetes in which tissues fail to respond to insulin signals that try to trigger the uptake of glucose from the blood.

Given that diabetes often coincides with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, the team explored whether the loss of SLC39A5 also protects the liver. As hoped, mice lacking SLC39A5 had lower fat accumulation in the liver and blood markers of liver damage. Additionally, mice lacking SLC39A5 but fed a high-fat, high-fructose diet also had less fat accumulation in the liver and improved insulin sensitivity compared to control mice.

The improvements seen in the livers of mice lacking SLC39A5 prompted researchers to test whether loss of SLC39A5 protects against the progression of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease to nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a more severe liver inflammation that leads to potentially irreversible scarring. . (fibrosis).

The researchers used a high-fat, high-cholesterol diet to induce NASH in mice and found increased markers of liver damage, body weight, fasting blood sugar and liver fibrosis. In contrast, mice lacking SLC39A5 had reduced markers of liver injury, fasting blood sugar, and improvements in liver inflammation and fibrosis.

One concern highlighted by the public reviewers was that the observed differences in the metabolic consequences of SLC39A5 inactivation between male and female mice remained unclear. Further work will need to explore this further, as well as more fully characterize the role of SLC39A5 in pancreatic cell function and glucose tolerance.

“Our study provides the first genetic evidence demonstrating the protective role of zinc against high blood sugar levels and reveals the mechanistic basis underlying this effect,” concludes senior author Harikiran Nistala, currently head of functional genomics at Alkermes Inc, Waltham, USA.

“Our observations suggest that blocking SLC39A5 could be a potential therapeutic avenue for type 2 diabetes and other indications where zinc supplementation alone is inadequate.”