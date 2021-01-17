D.hat is the crux of all luxury watches with electronics: Bits and bytes are quickly ephemeral. While the high-quality mechanical watch is built to last for decades, the next iPhone update can mean the death knell for a smartwatch if its manufacturer no longer wants or can no longer keep up. Many Swiss companies therefore rely on hybrids. There is then only a hint of electronics, because first and foremost, high-quality mechanics and fine materials should convince.

This category includes the T-Touch Connect Solar from Tissot, the traditional company founded in 1853 and based in Le Locle, Switzerland. It can be seen as the successor to the T-Touch Expert Solar, and a price of around 1000 euros is called. At first glance, the watch looks like a mechanical watch, and indeed, it has a quartz drive and mechanical hands, but three special features set it apart: the long battery life of around six months thanks to the solar module, operation via touch-sensitive glass and that in the lower area mini-display embedded in the dial. The clever combination of mechanics and electronics is the highlight.

The watch has a diagonal of 47 millimeters, so it is rather large and with a thickness of 15.3 millimeters it can no longer be worn under a man’s shirt sleeve. The weight is 92 grams, although the case is made of satined or PVD-coated titanium and the bezel is made of ceramic. Six different model variants are currently available in different colors, with one exception the strap is always made of rubber and comes with a standard clasp. It cannot be changed without tools. The watch is waterproof up to a pressure of 10 bar.









In the test

:



Tissot’s T-Touch Connect Solar





Engraved lettering is emblazoned on the left side of the case, on the right is the crown and two pushers. The latter can be pressed briefly or long, and in combination with the crown and the tactile fields on the glass, this creates an operating system for the digital functions that can be activated on the small display at the bottom of the dial. The tactile fields are labeled with their respective functions all around the bezel. You unlock the watch with the start button and then simply tap one of the six functional areas of the bezel with your finger. The associated menus are shown on the display, and the buttons are used for further operation. All of this takes some getting used to.

The functions currently offered include pedometer, altimeter, barometer, weather, various timers, a compass, the display of a second time zone and the transmission of messages and calls from the smartphone. The first few words of a message are displayed, calls are signaled, but cannot be answered, but can be rejected. The built-in GPS module is currently still inoperable.

The associated app on the smartphone, optionally for iOS or Android, requires registration with an email address, visualizes the activity data, allows the clock to be configured within narrow limits – and cannot do much else. If you don’t want to rely on the power of the sun and the integrated solar cells alone, you can fill up the watch with electricity in a docking station in the usual way. Thankfully, there is inductive filling here without fiddling with contact pins as with other competitors. The watch bottom is completely flat.

Overall, the T-Touch Connect Solar is pursuing an extremely interesting concept with a proprietary clock operating system. The long battery life and operation independently of the smartphone are pleasing. The fact that the functionality is rather modest is one of the inevitable side effects of this concept. An interesting rival with similar ideas is the Alpinerx Alive from the manufacturer Alpina in Geneva.