T-Systems Iberia renews as manager of the data processing centers (CPD) of the Generalitat of Catalonia. The subsidiary of the German group and the Telecommunications Center and Information Technology (CTTI)which depends on the Department of the Presidency, have extended for two years the contract for the provision of provisioning and infrastructure management services of the data centers of the data of the data of the Government.

The adjudication occurred in 2023 and now the agreement is extended from April 1 of this year until March 31, 2027, as can be seen from the Catalan public procurement platform. At the time, T-Systems took two of the four lots that were put in Liza, with a value that almost reaches 120 million euros (VAT included).

On the other hand, lots 2 and 3, which total an amount of almost 71 million euros, fell into the hands of the Temporary Companies (UTE) that formed Kyndryl España and Lady Solutions. CTTI sources assure electionomista.es that the extension of both is in administrative process and, therefore, is being processed.

The CTTI, one of the agencies that distribute the most money in awards in Catalonia, valued the contract when he brought it to tender in 2023 in a total of 561 million euroscounting that all extensions and some possible modifications would be produced. There are two modalities within the provisioning and administration tasks of CPD: platform and projects.

Services of Cloud, Iaas and Hosting

In the first, cloud services stand out (Cloud), Infrastructure as a service (Iaas) or web accommodation services (Hosting) and for rent of a certain space in a data center (Housing), while in the second the services of implementation of new infrastructure and technical support services to the actions of other suppliers stand out. Mostly, the technological architecture model of the current CPDs of the Generalitat is homogeneous, and the technological infrastructure that supports the groups are equivalent.

The CTTI has technological groups deployed on Amazon Web Services, IBM Cloud and Microsoft Azure. According to the folds, the governance model of the technological groups on the public cloud has the additional support of a specific support center (CS Cloud) that defines, implements and gives a first level of support to application suppliers in the deployment and consumption of these types of solutions.

Data potential and AI

The Generalitat has presented an agreement with local governments this week to improve public services through the use of artificial data and intelligence (AI).

Specifically, the Alliance establishes the creation of the network of intelligent local governments. In addition, they have agreed a set of commitments to share the data between essential administrations to train algorithms in their application in the local world. They also intend to establish indicators that consider key to evaluate the impact of the use of AI on improving public services.