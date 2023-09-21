THE CHANGE OF government forced many companies that benefited in the last six years for doing unorthodox business, to rethink their management structures. One was T-Systems.

Pampered by the Secretary of Finance of Luis Videgarayand particularly for the SAT of Osvaldo Santín, the company pocketed contracts for almost 4 billion pesos in the last administration.

With the arrival of the 4T and the landing, first, of Margarita Ríos Farjat, and, later, of Raquel Buenrostro, the information technology company removed its director Federico Casas Alatriste.

But do not think that the Cuatrotheists took much into account the observations that the Superior Audit of the Federation made about the assignment of technology contracts to T-Systems.

Not at all, the same firm continues to be the star supplier of the organization now captained by Antonio Martínez Dagnino, with closed projects worth more than 4.5 billion pesos at the beginning of 2023.

In August he won the Operational Support Service Project for 626 million pesos and now they are going to award 1,200 million pesos more for the Managed Hybrid Cloud Service project -2.

This same week is the clarification meeting and the ruling that I am anticipating comes in October; The company run by Carlos Celaya operates within the SAT through Alejandro Esquivel and Juan Carlos López.

Esquivel is a former official of the SAT and currently participates in a company whose corporate name is Information Technology Services Administration (ASTI), as legal representative.

Both present themselves as partners and provide their “lobbying” services, ensuring control of the procurement and legal areas within the SAT.

There are competitors who have already become dissatisfied with these modus operandi in favor of T-Systems and its large allocations. Target Indra, Micronet and SNG.

MORENIST DEPUTY Miguel Torruco Garza surely he did not even realize (because he simply does not know the railway business) what the “ultra” David Camacho, the former head of the Railway Transport Regulatory Agency (ARTF), and who was abruptly fired several months ago, put on his desk. . The legislator has just proposed a Draft Decree by which various provisions of the Regulatory Law of the Railway Service are reformed and added, which more than hitting the businessman Germán Larrea, owner of Ferromex and Ferrosur, once again, they fracture the railway industry and the international investors. We are talking about a comprehensive reform that sails under the banner of favoring “the people”, by allowing unrestricted access for passenger trains to the tracks already concessioned. The proposal seeks to revoke concessions to operators that share information with foreign companies; places the ARTF above the Secretariats of the Treasury, headed by Rogelio Ramírez de la O, and the Secretariat of Infrastructure, Communications and Transportation, headed by Jorge Nuño, as it is the one that now approves the concessions; grants excessive powers to that agency; and prevents access to new technologies. In addition, it allows the ARTF to impose asymmetric regulation without being subject to the Economic Competition Law; practically eliminates all investment certainty; establishes the possibility of vertically disintegrating concessionaires; subsidy for passenger transportation; imposes maximum rates, and authorizes it to apply precautionary measures. It also prohibits individual meetings of dealers with officials.

IN GUERRERO THEY FINALLY IDENTIFYED the legal representative of the company Integmev, established in December 2019 and awarded a few weeks ago directly by the ISSSTE to build the High Specialty Regional Hospital in Acapulco de Juárez, for an amount of 3 thousand 244 million pesos and under the modality of a Comprehensive Project at a Lump Price. It turns out that the person in charge of managing this multimillion-dollar contract with Pedro Zenteno’s team is Sarita BahenaEstrada, a laboratory technician who graduated from CBTIS 56 of the municipality of Iguala, who assured them that her company, with no known previous contracts in this matter, has the capacity to build and leave this specialized care hospital center fully functional in almost 400 days. The topic smacks of name calling.

THE INVESTIGATIONS OF THE Segalmex case They aroused interest in the National Palace to recover a good part of the amounts that are considered embezzlement, already calculated at 12 billion pesos. Especially for the participation in Diconsa and Liconsa contracts of multinationals such as Kimberly Clark by Pablo González, Procter & Gamble by Juan Carlos Trujillo, PepsiCo by Roberto Martínez, Herdez by Héctor HernándezPons, La Moderna by Carlos Monroy, Lala by Eduardo Tricio and Chilchota of Carlos Manuel Herrera, the latter involved in the milk drying contracts. The closest precedent that the President has regarding the recovery of public funds was the return of the 800 million pesos that Ignacio Ovalle’s team invested in financial instruments.

THIS TUESDAY THERE WAS A Assembly at Controladora Facango, the company that I just reported to you is trying to be dispossessed by the majority partners of Finaccess, whose main shareholder is Ana MaríaGonzález Cimadevilla. Well, the resolutions that were adopted include the revocation of all her powers, removing her from the Board of Directors, demanding clear accounts and, above all, defining the capital structure of that company of which she is a 50% partner and the other partner is her husband Diego Cándano. And through a subsidiary called Finaccess Capital, the aim is to dilute the latter from the joint venture through the shareholding relationship with another vehicle called Tabga, which belongs to the González family and which is a shareholder of the influential Spanish restaurant franchise group AmRest.

