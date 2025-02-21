«The technology that develops with a social purpose must always be at the service of humans, its intention will be to do something simple, save time, resources and reduce life risks …». The message that Steven Spielberg wanted to leave now … More than two decades in his visionary film ‘Ai Artificial Intelligence’ is made more present than ever these days at the Zamora Fairgrounds, DondE administrations, third sector entities and companies and ‘related innovation’ rehearse ‘the future (and present) of the technology for care. This Friday the prominence has been taken by artificial intelligence and its applications in the field of health and attention to the dependence and care of adults.

“We have opened a horizon in which the development of social robotics will be accelerated,” he said Eduardo Zalama, professor at the School of Industrial Engineering of the University of Valladolid, Scientific Advisor of the Cartif Center and involved in the EIAROB Project, whose objective is to promote the autonomy and quality of life of the elderly and dependents. He has ventured that it will not spend much time for us to see the “social interaction” of the machines and that the challenge is in the “personalization”, something that has coincided Javier Pascual, CEO of Singular Things and expert in robotics applied to people, For whom the “challenge” is also that this technology is “mimetic” with the environment. To make it understood, he has put it into practice: he would mean, for example, “that a grandfather did not have to use a bracelet to measure his glucose, but that he could do it with the shirt he uses every day.”

On the table of the Fair organized by the Family Ministry of the Board of Castilla y León and by the Cluster Innovative Solutions for Independent Life (SIVI), the “risks” of this type of technology have also been put on the table, as its “acceptability” by users and caregivers and “dehumanization”. Therefore, they have advocated that “robotics is not only effective but also affective.” “It is very important to build technology based on your user’s needs,” he defended Andrés Pazos, ‘Head’ by Alexa Spain at Amazonwhile Guillem Alenya, director of the Institute of Robotics and Industrial Informatics, under the CSIC, has denounced that the “over -regulation” that exist in Europe on AI is making it go behind countries such as China or the USA.

But the day on Friday has given much more than, with interesting interventions such as the Synergy Tech CEO, Darío Samaniego, than to talk about the future of social robotics in the provision of care has risen on stage the Humanoid G1, “the first robot that is marketed in the world.” “We are at the birth of dynamic robotics,” said Samaniego, while explaining that the development of AI will be fundamental so that this technology is really “really functional.” With it, robots “can exercise tasks, move from one place to another, simply watch …”.

Samaniego has also highlighted the benefits it would be The introduction of these humanoids in elderly residences, Where they could serve “to verify in what situation is a certain user, measure their temperature, recognize their ailments …”.

The development of the G1 began a year ago at the University of Alicante and has meant “enormous satisfaction,” said the CEO, which has ventured that in a not very long time – not more than two years – it could be interacting with people and Even speaking. Even so, this type of robotics has an even greater “challenge”: “have empathy with the person with whom she relates And for that you have to train it. It is the most difficult part of everything that implies the development of robotics «.

Not only the presentations, the fair also serves as a showcase of the latest advances in care technologies. Thus, while the G1 intermingles with the people, in the exhibitors companies and entities of the third sector show their novelties. Among them, The Virtual Gold Channelthat allows the elderly “to live experiences that for a series of physical or age limitations cannot,” explains Jorge Maylin, one of his drivers. Highlights the “positive” effects of this type of benefits both at the “emotional” level -“visiting the place to which she went on a dating or when she first saw the sea has a very strong emotional impact”, as “cognitive” .

Among the projects that attract more attention is the accessible shower designed by Barcelona Showee company“The thermomix of the showers”, is defined by Eric Güell, one of its drivers, which explains that “60 percent of water” and that is already present in more than 30 socio -health groups.

It also highlights the proposals of Idonial, the largest Technological Center in Asturias, such as smart kit and pastelleros, with an alert system to control medication. EITHER Its pills designed with 3D printer, with jellyla texture, In addition to presenting attractive ways to improve their intake by children, it allows several active ingredients that are compatible to go in a single pill.

In FITEC, the smart walker of Cartif or his hometech developments are also present, already present in a hundred homes in Castilla y León and whose results are being monitored. Likewise, together with these large research centers they have Startup hole such as Irobics, a spin-off that arises following the knowledge generated at the University of Carlos IIIand whose founding partners have been investigating how social care robotics could be applied in rehabilitative treatments. From its solutions they already benefit facilities such as the National Hospital of Paraplegics of Toledo, the Children’s Children’s Hospital of Madrid or several centers of the Order of San Juan de Dios in Andalusia.