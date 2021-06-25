If there’s one thing soccer fans love, it’s collecting or just staying on the cutting edge with the latest jerseys coming out. But there are some exceptions that achieved the impossible: hating it for the design and the truncated attempt to innovate.
Then, the six ugliest coats in history …
The Basque Darío Urzay designed the so-called T-shirt of the Ketchup -for the splashes of red on the mantle- of Athletic Club de Bibao in 2004/05 to celebrate the return to UEFA. It should have been withdrawn at the request of the fans. Does it seem so ugly?
Yes, this shirt used Manchester United in 1990. Far from its red identity, Adidas decided to innovate and only caused the massive rejection not only of the fans of the English team but also of a large part of the football people.
With the slogan of “the most impressive shirt in the history of football” and the #NosDegamosLaPiel, Palencia presented the most unusual and horrible clothing we have seen. The muscles, however, had an effect and despite being a 4th division team it was very sold. It’s something…
Far from wanting to show a position, ideology or thought -such as Manuel Neuer to the LGBT community in Euro 2020- the Germans did a crazy thing in the decade of the ’90: the rainbow flag on the jacket and thousands of fans with tachycardia. It would be necessary to review the archive, because there are not many jackets of this style …
The beauty of the blaugrana to the garbage, that is the motto when designing the alternative shirt of Barcelona. Few substitute teams went unnoticed in the last time culé. The orange of 97/98 was abominable for the Barcelona fans.
With the idea of being a tribute shirt, the brand in charge of carrying out Real Madrid’s designs in 1996/97 disappeared after worshiping bad taste: they stamped their faces on the white cloak and the end of imagination. Kelme never again.
Leave a Reply