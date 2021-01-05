Eloy Gila (Sabadell, 32 years old) has marked in red he Copa del Rey duel against Atlético de Madrid. He Cornellà captain he exudes illusion and already counts the hours for the ball to start rolling. Know professional football because played 80 games in Second Division with the jerseys Nàstic of Tarragona and Llagostera, but it will be the first time a Primera has been measured. He believes that playing at home, on a small field with artificial grass, gives them some option to surprise, but he is clear that they seek to enjoy the experience. He feels admiration for Simeone and makes it clear in AS that more than asking for a shirt from a rojiblanco player, he prefers the coat worn by the Atlético coach.

-Nervous about the Cup match against Atlético?

-Imagine, it is a perhaps once in a lifetime opportunity. It is the team in the form of Primera, a giant of soccer and we have a tremendous illusion and a lot of desire to play.

-What did you think when Atlético played you?

-We saw the draw and we hoped that we would get a First, at least, but when Atlético came out it was incredible. It was the fat man. We are delighted, happy and we want to capture that illusion on the pitch.

-They are ready?

-Of course. We know that it is the most demanding match we can have and we will try to take advantage of our field, which is small and made of artificial grass. We believe that it is a weapon in our favor and the objective is to make them slow to adapt and make them feel uncomfortable.

-Do you think they have options to eliminate Atlético?

-If they don’t adapt to the field, they have a bad day and everything turns out well for us, it could happen, why not. The probability is small, but we are going to play with enthusiasm and we will fight to the end.

-The Cornellà is showing, in recent years, a meteoric progression …

-The club has been achieving important things for a few years and we want to continue making history. We know that our priority is the League, to get into Second B Pro, but since we have the opportunity and the luck to play against such a powerful team, we are going to take advantage of it. We want to give a good image and make people feel proud.

-You have enjoyed professional football because you have played in the Second Division with Nàstic and Llagostera, but you have never faced a First Division. What do you feel?

-I am very excited. I am 32 years old and I have played Copa del Rey almost every year, but I have not had the luck to play against a Primera yet. Opening with Atlético will be brutal.

-They fired 2020 with bad results and leaving many doubts. Has this break been good for you?

-Yes because the dynamic of results was bad. A break like this is good to change the chip and I am sure that this game will help us to fill us with enthusiasm and take advantage of that pull for the League.

-Which Atlético footballer do you want to face?

-Anyone who takes to the field is of an elite level. In addition, Simeone has been proving for years that his teams compete at 120 percent and always shows his face, wherever he is.

-Who are you planning to ask for the shirt?

-I would love to ask Simeone for the coat. He has shown what a good coach he is, he has a way of making his teams compete that I love and I have great admiration for him. Also, he seems very humble.

-What do you like about Simeone?

-The competitive gene that he instills in his players. It makes them never relax, no matter the rival and I think that is the best way to respect this sport because in the end we all dedicate ourselves to the same thing, which is to play football. Likewise, we are not all equally good or have the same quality, but for a coach to have that way of seeing football is good. It is setting an example.

-It is a pity that there cannot be an audience in the stands …

-Yes because this is not only an incentive for the players, but also for the fans, the club and their families. It is an income from the box office that the club is not going to have and it would have helped.

-Do you dare to say a result?

-2-1. We will go out to win and if it cannot be we will enjoy the experience, which is surely worth it.