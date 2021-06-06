The abstract design of the fashion brand, Jicarus, contributed to highlighting the suffering of burn victims and encouraged the purchase of the shirt after its design spread on social media, and after the pioneers of these sites confirmed that the profit goes to treating the victims 100%. A number of celebrities participated in supporting the campaign, including Tunisian actress Aisha Bin Ahmed, Egyptian singer Hala Rushdi, who has a wide influence on social media, and some Egyptian sports programmers. on different websites, which sparked the interest of their followers. These followers interacted and the humanitarian idea was transferred from them to others until the idea won the approval of many, and questions began to arise about how to obtain this shirt to help raise awareness of the humanitarian issue of stigma that persecutes burn victims after their injury. It is noteworthy that the non-profit Ahl Masr Foundation is the first hospital of its kind in Egypt, North Africa, and the Middle East as well, as its entire work is devoted to treating burns only, and therefore it was keen to support its mission by many influencers and celebrities in the Arab world.