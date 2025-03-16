The left cannot approve an increase in defense expenditure within NATO: you can only consider making that concession in a framework of creation of a comprehensive European defense system that implies the gradual output of NATO and the elimination of US bases in Spanish territory in Spanish territory

The elephant in the debate room on the increase in investment in defense is becoming huge and no one seems willing to face it. The State parties would be evidenced by the trap of their message and the left because it prefers the meme and the short term to the great historical opportunity to end NATO. In a historical time a left is necessary that speaks for adults. The traces cannot occur without at least reacting to them. It is simple, the left cannot approve an increase in defense expenditure within NATO and can only be considered to make that concession in a framework of creation of a comprehensive and coordinated European defense system that implies the gradual output of NATO and the elimination of the US bases in Spanish territory.

The facts that are happening and few want to face are the following. Donald Trump meets in Washington with NATO general, Mark Rutte, tells him that the annexation of Greenland to the US for national security is necessary. That is, the head of NATO and the de facto leader of the organization are talking in prime time of the threat to the territorial sovereignty of another NATO member. It is easy to deduce that increasing investment in defense within the framework of NATO is a threat to the national security of the countries that integrate it. Nothing guarantees that this investment cannot become against us whether Donald Trump occurs to him that it is essential for his national security to control the Strait of Gibraltra and that Morocco occupies Ceuta and Melilla to guarantee a more manageable partner in his performance to destroy the integrity of the European Union.

Russia’s existential threat can deny it. But what we are living in turn is that the greatest promoter of NATO, the one that has the most power and the only one that has requested the activation of article 5 in history is threatening the territorial sovereignty of another NATO country, founder since 1949 as Denmark, openly and asking the maximum leader of NATO to support him in his imperialist desires. The threat to NATO countries not only comes from Russia, it is being televised live and comes from the US.

The need for Europe to have comprehensive strategic sovereignty, and that includes defense, goes through increasing the increase in the budget in defense, technology and intelligence, but cannot undergo public debate that increase without putting on the table the reasons why it is imperative to make that increase. Europe is considering that urgency of military sovereignty because it has concluded that the US is no longer a reliable partner, and it is not apart from Donald Trump being in the oval office. A structural and historical change is not made if the analysis is that it is a conjunctural position that will happen in four years because you cannot change the course of the last 80 years and turn it around in just four.

Increase the budget in defense without any decision in regards to our relationship with the US does not change the problem because it does not make us militarily independent of the American Empire. If someone believes that Spain reaching 2% or 3% of GDP in defense spending changes something is that its voluntarist position opaque the analysis capacity. The increase in defense investment is essential and inalienable if we leave NATO and only if we leave NATO and arise apart from the United States because that would not make us sovereignty either. In Germany, journalists have put their finger on the sore by questioning the measure of buying F35 to the US because it would have the technological capacity to cancel their operation or even control them remotely. It is not a far -fetched hypothesis because we have already seen that Donald Trump has used the intelligence support against Ukraine when he denied it to fold Zelensky and force him to sign the surrender agreement with Russia.

The world is not as we would like to be, but how it is. Nobody wants war, but in command of the most power countries in the world are leaders such as Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin, who with their imperialist desires force us to make uncomfortable decisions that we would never have liked to take. The Spanish left is facing a historical crossroads and the real and viable possibility of ending its belonging to the ITAN imperialist organ and the US dependence for the first time since the entrance adhesion referendum was manipulated by Felipe González. It is time for a leftist policy for adults in which proclamations are abandoned and it is demonstrated that it is really against NATO, beyond using it as hollow words that fill t -shirts and banners. Pushing to achieve that historical desire on the left has to be accompanied by brave and real proposals that imply contradictions in exchange for a greater interest. Yes to the increase and investment in defense to achieve a comprehensive European defense system and achieve the strategic sovereignty and independence of the United States, but in exchange for an NATO exit plan and the closing of the American bases in Rota and Morón. Or we can also wear t -shirts.

