Bern. The huge skeleton of a Tyrannosaurus rex (T-rex) unearthed in three different places in the United States was auctioned yesterday in Switzerland for 5.3 million dollars, less than expected.

The 293 bones of the dinosaur were assembled in a menacing pose measuring 11.6 meters long and 3.9 meters high. Its price at the Koller auction house in Zurich was estimated at between 5.6 and 8.9 million dollars.

“That’s a fair price for a dino. I hope it will be displayed somewhere to the public,” Karl Green, director of marketing for the auction house, said by phone. Green did not disclose who the buyer was.

The house added that it was the first time that a tyrannosaurus skeleton had been auctioned in Europe.

Koller noted that the T-rex, nicknamed Trinity, It was assembled from specimens found in three locations: Hell Creek and Lance Creek in Montana, and in Wyoming, between 2008 and 2013.

The Swiss auction house indicated that “original bone material” made up more than half of the restored fossil, and that the skull is particularly rare and remarkably preserved.

“When dinosaurs died, in the Jurassic and Cretaceous periods, their heads were often disintegrated and, in fact, most dinosaurs have been found without a skull,” explained Nils Knoetschke, a scientific adviser, who was quoted in the catalog of the auction house. “But here we have original bones of a T. rex skull that came from a single specimen.”

Tyrannosaurs rex existed about 65 to 67 million years ago. A study published two years ago in the journal Science He estimated that in total there were about 2.5 billion of these dinosaurs. Hollywood movies like Jurassic Park have sparked great interest in these gigantic prehistoric beasts.