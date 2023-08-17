The studio has already begun work on its first ambitious project, which will be a third-person action multiplayer game set in a sci-fi universe.

NetEase Games announced the opening of T Minus Zero Entertainment a new development studio based in Austin, Texas, which will be led by Rich Vogel and which will include on staff industry veterans from Bioware, Bethesda and Sony Online Entertainment.

The veteran team of T-Minus Zero Entertainment

Rich Vogel is an experienced developer who has led the development of multiplayer titles such as Star Wars: The Old Republic and Ultima Online. It has also spawned successful studios, such as Bethesda Games Studios Austin, Bioware Austin, and Sony Online Entertainment Austin.

Among the veterans within the studio we also find game director Mark Tucker, who was previously the design director of Fallout 76 and the lead designer of Doom and Crimson Alliance; art director Jeff Dobson, who has worked on Star Wars: The Old Republic, Dragon Age Inquisition, Mass Effect Andromeda and Anthem; Vice President Scott Malone, who worked on Fallout 76, Doom and The Elder Scroll Online.

As mentioned at the beginning, the headquarters of T-Minus Zero Entertainment is in Austin, but the studio adopts a remote-first approach, which favors remote work. Various job positions are open on official site.