Shaaban Bilal (Cairo)

Today, the bodies of the Pharaonic Queen T, the grandmother of the most famous king of the Pharaohs Tutankhamun, and her father Yuya, the royal advisor, are preparing for the separation for the first time since they were discovered in one tomb. They moved together until they settled in two adjacent boxes in the Hall of Royal Mummies in the Egyptian Museum in Cairo.

Queen T will go on a legendary journey in the huge mummies parade of the most famous kings and queens of the Pharaohs, to settle in the new Museum of Civilization in Fustat in Cairo, and her mummy image has spread and still maintains the elegance and beauty of her hair, which Egyptian girls flocked to find out their secret from their first grandmother.

For the first time, T’s body will live away from her father, Yuya, the royal advisor about whom differing narratives have differed, and the strangest of these theories assume that he is the Prophet of God Yusef, and that was in a strange book in the Valley of the Kings by Egyptologist Dr. Ahmed Othman.

As for the most famous theory, it is his Asian origins because of his strange name from the Pharaonic names in that period and because he was the king’s agent for war chariots, and the wheels were not known at that time in ancient Egypt, rather they came to them from Asia, and this is why he believes that he is not Egyptian, and this assumption reinforces his features that do not resemble Ancient Egyptian.

Yuya came to Egypt in a way that scholars have not settled on until now, except that he married Tuba, his son, the priest of the god Min, to have Tiye and another son, who is believed to have assumed power after Tutankhamun’s departure from life.

Sayed Hassan, an expert on pharaonic antiquities, said that Queen T married King Amenhotep III, so she was his royal wife during the eighteenth dynasty, and she bore him the pharaoh who changed the face of religious life in ancient Egypt, Pharaoh Amenhotep IV, or as the world knows him by Akhenaten, he united the many Egyptian gods. To make it one god, the Aten of the sun.

Queen Tiye and King Amenhotep III gave birth to seven sons, but the most famous of them was Akhenaten, who gave birth to Tutankhamun after that, and from here T gained her fame as she is the grandmother of the pharaoh with the golden mask that has baffled scholars until now.

The archaeologist adds that from here T got the title of the great lady, which they found inscribed on her tomb, after being identified among the group of mummies found in the tomb of Amenhotep II, and that was in 2010.

Yuya and Tie were in the same cemetery when they were uncovered in the Valley of the Kings and Queens in Luxor, southern Egypt, and then they were identified and transferred to the Royal Mummies Hall of the Egyptian Museum in Cairo, and after eleven years they will separate for the first time after the Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities decided to transfer some Kings and queens to the Modern Civilization Museum.