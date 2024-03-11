Home page politics

Karsten Hinzmann

The tried and tested tanks continue to rattle; old T-55 and new Leopard fight together in Ukraine. Russia is also dusting off more museum pieces.

Kiev – Slovenia was one of the first countries to win in the Ukraine war: Ljubljana handed over 28 old M-55S main battle tanks to Ukraine relatively quickly after the Russian attack. Germany delivered 35 heavy military trucks with removable loading platforms from Rheinmetall and five tank trucks to the current NATO member – a worthwhile deal for all sides. But the old war horse from Soviet times still cuts a fine figure against Vladimir Putin's troops, as the magazine does now Forbes writes.

However, the original model has now become a do-it-yourself Lazarus. After two years of war, the Ukrainian army is primarily struggling to modify the hybrid tank to suit it; In the models used, the hulls and turrets of Soviet T-55 tanks from the 1950s are combined with modern Israeli fire control systems and a classic 105 millimeter main gun from Great Britain. The M-55S, rather light at 36 tons, arrived in late 2022 and joined the new 47th Mechanized Brigade as a battalion.

The tank of the cold warriors: indispensable for Putin too

The NATO-like unit trained with the former Slovenian tanks over the fall and winter, but when the time came to send tanks into southern Ukraine in Kiev's long-planned counteroffensive in 2023, the 47th Brigade received the upgrade to the old war equipment.

According to research by the New Zurich newspaper At the beginning of the Ukrainian War, the Russian army also had around 2,000 of the tank dinosaurs in its inventory. However, the Ukrainian military leadership apparently had concerns about the suitability of the aging tank for war. She moved her specimens to a less priority unit; apparently to the 67th Mechanized Brigade – although sources from Ukrainian military bloggers still assign the M-55S to the 47th Mechanized Brigade.

“When this vehicle became known in the West, all Western battle tanks of the time were suddenly obsolete – the T-55 set a completely new standard,” explained Franz Brödl from the Austrian Military History Museum in a YouTube video. In addition, due to its design, it was very suitable for selective retrofitting – a modern electronic fire control system was developed in the mid-1970s; with new targeting devices, fire control computers, laser rangefinders and a laser sensor. Around 97,000 examples of this type were built in various versions in the various Soviet states. With the collapse of the Soviet Union, the twilight of the gods came and from 1991 onwards most T-55s were scrapped.

Museum exhibit: Russian T-55 and T-54 tanks in an Afghan scrapyard. Remaining copies are still in active military service. However, the few did excellently in the Ukraine war. © imago/TerryxMoore/StocktrekxImages

The intended main purpose of the development, which began under Josef Stalin, was offensive use in large-scale operations after own or enemy nuclear weapons strikes – the T-55 is the cold warrior from the East. Combat operations should be carried out with the largest possible tank detachments in conjunction with motorized infantry, artillery and other branches of the armed forces, as well as with cover from the air.

However, it turned out that the tank could be used for almost all tasks under almost all conditions. A Swiss knife for the Eastern Bloc. Because of his minimalist concept, he has been able to technically keep up with the level of his Western competitors over the years with little effort. With the introduction of new main battle tanks such as the Leopard 2, M1 Abrams, and in the East the T-72, the T-55 took a backseat, but continued to be used extensively by both the Soviet Union and its allies.

The armored dinosaur: closely related to its younger successors

However, he seems to be continuing his comeback in Ukraine. Meanwhile, the small stocks of M-55S are said to have been transferred to the 5th Armored Brigade. According to the blog's research, the 5th Armored Brigade was formed in 2016 militaryland originally a reserve tank brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The unit took part in numerous exercises, mainly near occupied Crimea, but was subsequently demobilized and remained only on paper.

In February 2022, the brigade was reorganized in southern Ukraine to strengthen the defense there. However, due to the losses of other tank and mechanized brigades, tanks and soldiers were used to replenish existing units and the brigade was absorbed into other formations. In March 2023, the brigade was reactivated as an active combat unit. According to current reports from the front, their equipment is said to be quite mixed up, for example there are probably 100 German Leopard 1A5 tanks under one command. The brigade now also includes the remaining M-55S tanks from Slovenia. Otherwise lists militaryland two more versions of the T-72 in this unit.

“The tanks rolling through the area are not as different as their T numbers suggest,” said Ralf Raths, the director of the German Tank Museum in Munster. In his opinion, which year of construction meets which is of little importance in the battle. “The models that drive around all belong to a family, with only small development steps between the different numbers,” Raths also explained on YouTube. After just a year, other observers expressed surprise at the attackers' use of the T-55.

The minimalist: reliable and with no too many components on board

“These tanks were first used to suppress the uprising in Hungary 67 years ago. This strongly suggests that the Russian defense industry is not capable of producing fast, sufficiently modern tanks, many of which have been lost in previous battles,” said Russia expert Gerhard Mangott from the University of Innsbruck Focus online. The massive deployment also shows how many tanks the Russian army has already lost in this war, as Russia originally had a large arsenal of modern battle tanks. “This suggests that Moscow may have to dig deep into its reserves to replenish battlefield losses in Ukraine.” Soldier & Technology wrote.

According to the assessment, the advantages of the dinosaur include: star its reliable technology; The T-55 lacks most of what makes a modern main battle tank. That's why little can break. The speed off-road at 45 km/h and 60 km/h on the road is slow, but it gets going. The T-55's steel armor provides little to no protection against fire from modern tanks or guided missiles. But it protects the crew from shrapnel or small arms fire.

In fact, the T-55 is proving to be far more capable than the Western military would have hoped. “The tank that could shorten the war” had the The New Zurich Times Written about the German Leopard at the beginning of 2023, which ultimately turned out to be unrealistic. In the Iraq War, the Iraqis first had to stop their Soviet T-54/55 in order to fire accurately. But they rarely got to do that because the American barrels carried much further and the crews fired faster.

For former Bundeswehr Colonel Wolfgang Schneider, the old Soviet tanks could operate on an equal footing with the Western tanks given the geographical conditions in Ukraine. Especially to the Focal points of the front in the south and southeast In his opinion, with the terrain intersected and many towns, rivers and industrial areas, the advantages of Western technology would hardly be able to be brought to bear, even by the best crew. Ukraine had already gained a lot with the scrap iron from Slovenia. (Karsten Hinzmann)