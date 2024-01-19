Sztuka and Tramnitz move up to F3 with MP and Red Bull support

There are still several names missing to complete the 2024 Formula 3 grid, but more pieces are being added day after day. The latest in chronological order was the confirmation of Kacper Sztuka, who will make the leap from Formula 4 to Formula 3, without passing through the Formula Regional championship.

Last season, the young Pole won the title in Italian Formula 4 with a second part of the season as an absolute protagonist, thanks to eight victories in the last nine races of the championship. After an uncertain start, Sztuka was able to move up the rankings by beating Ugo Ugochukwu, driver of McLaren's young driver development programme, and Arvid Lindblad, also already confirmed in Formula 3 in 2024 with Prema, where he will partner Dino Beganovic and Gabriele Minì.

The seventeen-year-old from Cieszyn tested a Formula 3 single-seater for the first time during the 2023 post-season tests in Imola, where he gave positive indications to the team who then decided to bet on him. Sztuka will also be able to count on the support of Red Bull, who included him in their junior team at the end of last year.

“I am extremely happy to be able to move to FIA F3 with MP Motorsport. The team has a strong pedigree in the series, which will help me transition seamlessly from F4 to F3. I really liked the car when I drove it in the Imola tests and I can't wait to return for more tests and for the new season. It will be a huge challenge, but I'm ready for this task. Keep going!”, declared Sztuka at the time of the announcement.

“We are really pleased to welcome Kacper to the team,” said Sander Dorsman, team principal of MP Motorsport. “He had a sensational season in Italian F4 and the invitation to join the Red Bull Junior Team was just a reward for a brilliant year. In the Imola tests he immediately showed great promise, so we are confident that Kacper is ready for a important debut in FIA F3. The whole team is looking forward to working with Kacper and Tim during the season.”

At his side in MP Motorsport will be Tim Tramnitz. The German driver joins the team after participating in the Formula Regional by Alpine European Championship, where he finished the 2023 season in third place in the standings behind winner Andrea Kimi Antonelli, achieving three successes and a further seven podiums.

Previously, the 19-year-old won several German karting titles before making the switch to single-seaters in 2020 in German F4. In addition to the ADAC championship, it added participation in Italian F4 in 2021, taking home a second place in both series, before moving to FRECA in 2022 with Trident.

His results in the FRECA, where last year he took third place, prompted Red Bull to invest in him by adding him to their junior team. For 2024 Tramnitz will thus make the leap to Formula 3, of which he has already had a taste by taking part in the post-season tests with MP Motosport at the end of 2023.

“It's wonderful to be able to move up to FIA Formula 3 with a team like MP Motorsport. They've won in every category they've competed in and I'm sure their experience will help keep FIA F3 up to speed right from the start. It's been a It was a pleasure to test the car on these three circuits and I worked well with the team. Now let's try to translate all this into the race: I can't wait to get started!”, declared Tramnitz regarding his signing with MP.

MP Motorsport team principal Sander Dorsman added that the team had already been impressed with his performances in post-season testing: “We are really happy to see Tim become a new member of our Formula 3 line-up. He has well figured in the FRECA, so he's more than ready to move up to the next level. Testing has shown he's a match for more experienced drivers and I'm sure Tim will make Red Bull proud in 2024.”

However, the German's move to MP is not the only confirmation that has come recently: in fact, Jenzer Motorsport has announced that his seat will be entrusted to Maxwell Esterson. The American participated in post-season testing with the team in Jerez, Barcelona and Imola, completing over 400 laps in total.