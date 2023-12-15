Szijjarto reported humiliating treatment from the US administration in 2014

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto spoke about the humiliating reception in the United States in 2014. He said this in an interview with the Mandiner portal, reports RIA News.

According to the politician, in Washington they made it clear to him that if Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban was not received at the White House, then the US Secretary of State would not receive him either. As a result, Szijjarto held a meeting with Victoria Nuland, who at that time served as Assistant Secretary of State.

According to the head of the Hungarian Foreign Ministry, the conversation took place at a small coffee table, on which he was thrown “two-page documentation.” The document noted that Budapest must amend a number of laws, including the country's Constitution, and also described what decisions were expected from parliament. “I told him that this wouldn’t work. Starting from this, it became clear that the democrats are not ready for any cooperation with us,” Szijjártó said. He also added that the Hungarian authorities “always maintained correct, balanced relations based on mutual respect” with the Republicans.

Earlier, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban supported Donald Trump's candidacy in the 2024 US presidential elections. He called himself and the former US President veterans of international politics and wished him victory with the phrase “veterans always support each other.”