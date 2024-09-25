Szijjarto: Conference on Ukraine will be successful if both sides participate

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said that a new conference on the situation in Ukraine would be successful if both sides of the conflict participated in it and there was a plan under discussion, reports RIA Novosti.

“My position is that a peace conference can only be effective or meaningful if two preconditions are met,” the Foreign Minister said, adding that both sides must be present at the negotiating table and that there must be a plan that they can discuss.

Szijjártó added that there is currently no corresponding compromise plan with which it would be possible to begin fruitful negotiations.

Earlier, the minister said that the country was against allowing Ukraine to strike deep into Russia. According to him, Hungary fears any measures that could lead to escalation.