Szijjarto: Foreign Agent Law is an Attempt to Limit Interference in Georgia’s Affairs

The recently adopted law “On Transparency of Foreign Influence” in Georgia is a completely understandable attempt to limit foreign interference in the country’s internal affairs, no one has the right to criticize the current Georgian authorities for this. This is how Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto responded to criticism of the law on foreign agents from the US and the EU, reports RIA News.

“This is a completely understandable attempt by the country to regulate and limit the possibility of external interference. We witnessed and experienced the same thing in Hungary. Our opposition was financed absolutely from the outside, mainly from the US, with millions and millions of dollars. There was very, very harsh interference in the last elections, and since then the opposition and its media have been financed from the outside. I believe that this violates the sovereignty of the country,” he said.

Earlier, the European Union (EU) suspended the integration process of Georgia. According to the EU Ambassador to the Republic Pavel Gerchinsky, the reasons for this were the unclear intentions of the current government of the country, anti-Western and anti-European rhetoric, as well as the law on foreign agents adopted in the Republic.