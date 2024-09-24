Szijjarto: Hungary sees no point in statements about Russia’s plans to attack NATO

Budapest sees no point in Western statements about Russia’s plans to attack NATO, said Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto. This is written by RIA Novosti.

He called such words meaningless. “What is the point of attacking any NATO member state? NATO has its own treaty, which has a fifth article,” the diplomat noted. He recalled that according to the document, a country that attacks NATO will have to face the entire North Atlantic Alliance.

“Why would Russia want to clash?” he added. The minister called for “just thinking logically” before making such statements.

Earlier, Szijjarto said that the Ukrainian conflict can only be resolved peacefully. The Hungarian minister said that Budapest is not going to send its military contingent to Ukraine and will not supply weapons to Kyiv. According to him, it will definitely not be possible to resolve the conflict on the battlefield.