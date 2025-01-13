



The King’s Cup with the eliminatory of round of 16. This Wednesday, starting at 9:00 p.m., the Betis will face the away match against the team in Montjuic Barcelona. The Barça team arrives after the overwhelming victory against Real Madrid (2-5) in the final of the Spanish Super Cup that took place this Sunday in Jeddah.

One of the moments of the match featured the Barcelona goalkeeper. In the 57th minute, the referee of the final, Gil Manzano, showed a direct red card to Szczesny for knocking down Mbappé. The Barça team was left with ten players and the goalkeeper Iñaki Peña He then had his chance to return to goal.

The red card seen by Szczesny has a direct impact on next Wednesday’s match. Thus, the goalkeeper will not be available for the match against Betis in the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey.

After Ter Stegen’s injury on matchday six of LaLiga, Iñaki Peña became the starting goalkeeper in the team coached by Hansi Flick. Since the end of September he has had every minute in the First Division championship and also in the five rounds corresponding to the Champions League. Szczesny made his debut for Barcelona in the Copa del Rey round of 32 tie against Barbastro and also started in the Spanish Super Cup semi-final against Athletic.