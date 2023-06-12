For the Pole it will be another summer on the roller coaster. But this time his transfer appears more likely. From the need to sell Juve to a heavy salary, here are all the reasons

Tek Szczesny, the Polish goalkeeper who has been defending Juve’s goal since the 2017-18 season, cannot fail to be part of the fluid Juventus transfer market that will characterize the Juventus summer. After the market spent on the roller coaster behind Donnarumma’s fate – with Allegri who firmly wanted him in black and white – therefore, a few more months of passion for the Pole are looming, for which the automatic renewal of the contract has been triggered once the 50 % of available appearances this season, but not the certainty of staying with Juventus until the new deadline (2025).

Seismic waves — The subject of reflection in black and white is not the performance achieved in the season, almost impeccable and in any case of a very high profile, as the attention it has aroused around Europe also confirms, but – as has often happened and will happen these days in Casa Juve – economic: the goalkeeper receives a salary of 6 million euros plus bonuses, a heavy figure for the current Juventus coffers and in open contrast with the recent guidelines, based on rigid cost containment after the end of qualifying to the Champions League. With the addition of a detail of no small importance: his deputy and true friend Mattia Perin grew up behind him, who earns a third of him and this season has shown that he can give equal guarantees between the posts. If a third party is combined with this must of the current black and white course – the search for a renewal of the squad with young and Italian profiles – conclusions are soon drawn. See also MotoGP | Martin: "I didn't think Aleix would blow me pole"

the after Szczesny — It is clear that at least two other conjunctures must occur before thinking about a turning point of such technical significance: a fair offer from top tier clubs appreciated by the goalkeeper, in the season finale “beaten” by Allegri for some declarations deemed inopportune, and the possibility for Juve to replace him with a profile with the characteristics listed above. In practice, the shortlist of possible heirs now sees in contention the Atalantino Carnesecchi (returned to the base after two years on loan to Cremonese) and the Empoli Vicario. For the former, Juve wouldn’t mind a loan with an obligation to buy, but after the sale of Sportiello to Milan, Atalanta’s will will have to be understood. As for the second, Inter have designated him Onana’s heir, but have not yet taken decisive steps. The Donnarumma-idea had returned to Continassa, but Gigio’s salary level distanced him from the black and white radar. And the prospects of the Polish goalkeeper? He has a market in the Premier League, Tottenham have expressed interest, it is probable that a European waltz on goalkeepers will soon start. And at that point… See also Accounts of Colombia, to the minute: how is it with the triumph of Chile?

