The Juventus player spoke after the victory achieved by the Bianconeri against Fiorentina in Florence

There Juventus sta won 1-0 against Florentine in the match valid for the eleventh day of the Italian Serie A championship. The Bianconeri goalkeeper Szczesny he spoke at the end of the match.

“We are happy with the three points earned today, it is too early to look at the standings. We are doing well, we are bringing home positive results even away from home, the last one in Milan and today in Florence are difficult results and we are very happy with what we are doing. We are in much better shape than last year, I don’t even know how many points we have, we have to take one step at a time and think about Cagliari.”

“There is a very good spirit, we have a very young team and no one feels superior to the others. There is a great margin for growth, this unity of the group is important in difficult moments, like those experienced tonight. Taking home three points from Florence is not easy, we are happy.” See also Real Madrid falls asleep against Real Sociedad, but manages to come back with a stellar Modric

“It seemed difficult but it wasn’t. It was at a low angle and I saved it anyway.”

November 6 – 00:01

