The Juventus goalkeeper: “A strong signal from the youngest, they can play. Group without the right character, we only saw the last match. Now let’s play the Europa League to win it”

“The attitude was right. Then there is always a lost game, which is never good. But the boys have shown the courage to play football: at these levels, for young players, it is no small feat.” The analysis of Juve’s exit from the Champions League made by Wojciech Szczesny focuses on the way of being on the pitch, which we have seen with PSG but not before: “Especially in the Champions we have not seen today’s attitude: the courage to play to football, the desire to fight. We did a Champions League group without the right character, the mentality of Juventus. Too bad it was only seen in the last match, when we were already out. Today there was a strong signal from the boys , who can play for Juventus “. See also Race of Champions: a commitment pushes Bottas off | FormulaPassion.it

Win – Now the cup changes, and Szczesny’s goal is clear: “It is obvious that at the beginning of the Champions League we did not want to play the Europa League – said the Juventus goalkeeper to Mediaset Infinity -. But now we are there and we play for win it, with the utmost respect for the competition and for our shirt. It hurts to go out in the Champions League, now we need maximum attention “. Now we are diving back into the league, on Sunday the Derby d’Italia: “It’s always Juve-Inter, a direct match now that we are in a bit better position in the league than at the beginning of the season. We carry the enthusiasm of the return of the Church with us. we will try to win against Inter. ”

And there is Bonucci – Later captain Leonardo Bonucci also appeared on Sky: “A defeat cannot be synonymous with happiness, but even in this we must see the small positive side that has been the demonstrated character of the team. Happiness is also the return of the Church, I saw it great ”. On the mature contribution of the young bianconeri he commented: “All the players who are part of the Juve squad are important, whether they are 18 or 35. All together as a team we must reach the objectives: one has escaped this year, now Sunday is waiting for us. a very important match to shorten the championship ”. See also Don Joaquín Sánchez is already football history

November 2, 2022 (change November 3, 2022 | 00:41)

