“If I make a lot of saves it’s not a good sign of our performance, they were useless words. Honestly, it gives me little satisfaction right now, I would have preferred a ‘no vote’ match on the report card but going through”. It was the man of the match, Wojciech Szczesny, but he doesn’t care, and being the best on the night of the defeat doesn’t matter to anyone, it goes without saying. Beyond the disappointment of the evening, the significant words of the Polish goalkeeper are those that take stock of a season in the final stages.

“There is always a season without trophies, playing at Juve you compete to win trophies, not so much to participate”, is Szczesny’s assessment at the end of the game in front of the Sky camera. “There have been all the difficulties we’ve faced, there has been the growth of many kids, but this year will always be a season without trophies: not very good.” And there is still the pending question of the penalty on the championship final: “He also did well in the locker room, we felt like waging war against everything and everyone. Then hearing about sentences and penalties doesn’t help: I ​​don’t know if there will be a new penalty on Monday, there’s confusion. Order is good for a society, this year was very particular”.