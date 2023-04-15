How the two Juventus goalkeepers became friends, protagonists in different ways of the victory with Sporting in the Europa League

First the kiss on live TV from Szczesny, then a good bottle of wine uncorked in the restaurant where he feels most at home, the Leve, with his close friend Leonardo Bonucci. When he stops being a goalkeeper, Mattia Perin already knows that he will be a distributor of fine wines, an activity to which he already devotes his free time. In the meantime, however, Serie A’s most coveted number two still enjoys surprising every time he puts on boxing gloves. Thursday evening it happened suddenly, after the great scare for the Polish owner, and the terrible ex-boyfriend took the scene with his usual lightness. Not one, but two saves in a row in the final that saved the result. “I was lucky”, he said to those who approached him during the evening to compliment him (including Daniele De Rossi, at dinner in the same restaurant), also explaining that what made the difference was the reactivity between an intervention and the ‘other. See also Why will Atlético de Madrid play with the away shirt against Athletic despite being local?

Competition and complicity — Serenity is the keyword of Perin’s maturity, who is experiencing this new phase of his career without anxiety and with the certainty of having nothing more to prove. That’s why despite playing little he always manages to be decisive. Serenity is also the foundation of his relationship with Szczesny, frank and sincere. Made of healthy rivalry but also of collaboration and complicity, in the sense that everyone uses the other to improve and give more and more. Occasionally the two also go out for dinner and with Pinsoglio they form a magical trident: laughter, jokes but also a lot of professionalism, under the ever watchful and attentive gaze of Claudio Filippi, historic Juventus goalkeeper coach, who arrived with Delneri and became an untouchable.

Anxiety-free reserve — The post-game curtain demonstrates an affinity that is good for everyone. Perhaps until a few years ago Perin would not have experienced the role of deputy in the same frame of mind, which now no longer compensates him. Mattia knows and accepts hierarchies and lives the fact of being “the reserve”, to use Prince Harry’s words, as an opportunity, because he takes the pressure off him. And Szczesny on the one hand is aware that he must always be at the top, because his second has the numbers to steal his place, while on the other he knows that Juventus are in good hands even when he’s not there. Perin had offers in the summer but chose to stay at Juventus, in his comfort zone, because he is convinced that the environment has an impact on his performance. See also From Conte to Spalletti, the nightmare welcome of the Franks. What time awaits Dusan

Music, what a passion — Tek and Mattia are leaders within the group. Perin has conquered this role over time, now he is more solid also thanks to the journey made with Nicoletta Romanazzi, Jacobs’ mental coach. And then there’s the piano, his other great passion, which has become his anti-stress. Another point in common with Tek, who has a singing wife and besides being a lyricist, enjoys playing guitar and piano. Who knows, maybe sooner or later we will finally see them together in a duet…

