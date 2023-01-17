74% of people in the European Union (EU) fear a possible power outage. This is evidenced by the results of a survey conducted by the Hungarian Research Center Szazadveg in each of the 27 EU countries, which was published on Monday 16 January.

According to the study, in 2016, 36% of respondents were worried about this, and in 2021 – 52%.

The deterioration of the situation is explained by the sanctions policy of Brussels, which led to a shortage of energy resources, a reduction in production capacity and an increase in energy prices. As a result of these factors, Europe’s energy system has become “more unpredictable.”

The only EU member state where the majority of citizens believe in reliable energy supply is Hungary. This is due to the fact that the country has achieved for itself an exemption from restrictions on the supply of Russian oil and gas.

Earlier, on December 30, the British newspaper Financial Times predicted possible power outages until April 2023 in Europe if the weather in the region is cold enough. It is also noted that Europe’s gas storage facilities are full, but it will be quite problematic to replenish them in the spring, and next winter will be much more serious.

In addition, on December 10, Bloomberg reported that the arrival of cold weather from the Arctic region this winter will challenge the European energy system, which is facing a serious load. Meteorologists predict that with the weather trend to cooler during December, the demand for heating in the EU countries will only grow.

Prior to this, on November 28, European Commission (EC) Director-General for Energy Ditte Juhl Jørgensen said that in the winter of 2023-2024, the European Union will face great difficulties. The representative of the EC explained that such expectations are predicted based on the ongoing imbalance in global financial markets, as well as in the gas market.

European countries decided to reduce their dependence on Russian energy resources against the backdrop of a special operation of the Russian Federation to protect Donbass, which began on February 24. However, all this has already turned into economic problems in the EU countries, causing a sharp rise in prices for fuel, food and utilities.

