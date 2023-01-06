Fernando Alonso’s departure towards Aston Martin inevitably created a sort of internal revolution at home Alpineat least as regards the line-up that will be fielded by the French team for the 2023 world championship. In addition to the confirmed Esteban Oconthe Enstone team will complete its training with another French driver like Pierre Gasly, coming from the AlphaTauri. A couple whose families have fallen out in the past.

Otmar Szafnaueras team principal, had personally intervened to calm the tensions that had exploded between Alonso and Ocon in Brazil, where the two met during the first lap. The American had held the same position in the two-year period 2017-2018 in Force India/Racing Point, precisely in a period in which he had Ocon as a driver. Even in those years, the Frenchman had been the protagonist of a few accidents with his then teammate Sergio Perez. Consequently, the Alpine leader’s hope is that Ocon does not repeat the same mistakes in 2023 with Gasly: “Probably he has to judge better when his teammates are next to himbecause you don’t win on the first lap, teammate or not – has explained – if you are aggressive towards an opponent, and you both go out, you both lose. If you’re aggressive with your teammate, and you both go out, guess who loses? So it’s just a matter of judging better and waiting. It is a matter that we have clarified, but if there is a need to remind him, I will be happy to do so”.

In any case, Szafnauer also praised Ocon’s maturity, recalling his first victory in Hungary in 2021 and the 4th place obtained last season in Suzuka, when he was able to resist the tension generated by his pursuers: “He’s definitely more mature – he added – and has a better understanding. I think the thing I like best about Esteban is that under pressure he often does not make mistakes. I saw it when he won against Vettel. I was there, we had a faster car, and he didn’t make any mistakes. I think he was even more impressive for me in the wet conditions, in Suzuka, on a track that was not easy and with Lewis behind you, with a faster car all the time. So it’s matured and it’s gotten better and it’s faster, plus the fact that can still improve“.