The start of the summer break was quite traumatic at home Alpine. In the space of a few hours, in fact, the French team was abandoned by Fernando Alonso, who accepted the Aston Martin court at the last moment without notifying anyone inside the team, and rejected by the young talent who grew up at home, Oscar Piastri .

The Australian, who Enstone’s team supported during the process of the minor formulas, publicly denied the official announcement of his presence as Alpine’s titular driver for the 2023 season. A sensational episode that left Alpine with a battle legal to fight, a heavily damaged international image and – almost certainly – a seat yet to be filled.

After receiving shots to the right and left, however, the team principal of the team, Otmar Szafnauer, has decided to provide his version of the facts. The former Aston Martin boss, who joined the Renault family only this year, spoke to the Iberian site El Confidencial, releasing a river interview in which he touched on many topics. One of these was precisely there discussed choice of Piastri, who preferred to agree with McLaren rather than trust the team in which he grew up. It seems that this very behavior, much more than Fernando Alonso’s sudden farewell, has bothered Szafnauer. “There should be some loyalty towards the fact that we have literally invested millions and millions of euros to prepare it “remarked the boss of the Alpine.

Szafnauer then also wanted to remove a few pebbles from his shoes against the McLaren, which at the moment in the constructors’ standings is stationed behind the French team. “Luca de Meo has a great vision, he made the brand resurrect – said the American executive, speaking of the Italian CEO of Renault – the cars and their profits fund the team, which can be a great marketing vehicle for the brand. The strategic plan is very good and Piastri knows it. Even better than that of McLaren. We are ahead of them in the league and we hope to be also at the end of the World Cup. The future of the team? We have a large budget and people with a lot of experience “he commented.