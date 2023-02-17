After the presentations of all the cars that will take part in the 2023 world championship, theAlpine is ready to further improve on last year’s results with its all-French line-up: in addition to the reconfirmed Esteban Ocon, the Enstone team has in fact welcomed another transalpine in Pierre Gasly, who replaced Fernando Alonso. The Spaniard, who had announced his move to Aston Martin as early as mid-2022, initially seemed to have to hand over the wheel to Oscar Piastri in 2023, with the latter having however signed in secret with McLaren, thus renouncing the role of official driver with Alpine.

The Australian, who then officially got the green light to make his debut with McLaren, actually pushed his former team to bet on Gasly in his place. In addition, in recent days Alonso has criticized Alpine itself, according to him happy and satisfied in conquering positions in the constructors’ standings outside the podium area. Statements that could have aroused anger or annoyance towards the Alpine team principal Otmar Szafnauer, which however has a specific objective. More than having the better of Aston Martin and McLaren, the Romanian-American manager is aiming for other objectives: “I want to beat all teams, not just some – he commented to the media after the presentation of the A523 – what I want to do is focus on the things we can control, both in terms of developing our car and powertrain and aerodynamic development. We do the best job we can and see what happens, but I don’t think we focus on beating one or two teams. We have to try to beat them all.”

In addition, Szafnauer also commented on the Alonso’s wordswhich contrast with the happiness the Spaniard demonstrated at the end of last year with the goals set and achieved by the team: “He never raised any kind of issue – has explained – I think when we finished fourth, if you look back, he was happy like all the other members of the team. When you’re fifth the year before and your ambition is to finish fourth, it’s not an easy goal. We had to beat McLaren. I’ve been to Woking and when you walk past them there’s a huge trophy cabinet so it’s not easy to beat them. I don’t think there’s any shame in saying that ‘we did it, let’s celebrate’. Next year, if we can get any closer to third place than this year, I’ll celebrate that too. If we are closer and the gap is not that big, it means that we are making progress towards the goal we want to reach”.