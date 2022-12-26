In sports jargon they are called sympathetically curs. They are the ones who may not have the stigmata of the champion, but compensate with ardor and tenacity. Every sport has its Gattuso, so to speak, and the 2023 Alpine is proof of this, having a driver duo who make defense their best weapon. Pierre Gasly and Esteban Or with they haven’t gotten along very well since the days of karting, but it was precisely in those years that they learned to protect their position, whatever the cost.

If Gasly perhaps has a few more flashes of imagination, Ocon is the emblem of solidity: overcoming him is never easy. At the end of 2022, Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel experienced it: 11 titles in two, yet they found the door barred in Suzuka and Singapore. Fernando Alonso himself has “scorned” several times with his teammate, who beyond a few too many mischief has proven to be a very tough nut to crack. Otmar team principal Szafnauer if she cuddles him playfully: “There were moments where we thought we didn’t have the car, but instead he extracted all the potential. Suzuka impressed me in a particular way: it was great! Lewis, in a Mercedes, very good in the wet, dry, and changing conditions was unable to overtake him. Just look at where Mercedes finished in the Constructors’ Championship (third, with a large margin on the Alpine, nda). Yet Esteban held off Lewis brilliantly. How do you say Minister of Defense in French? I know it’s Sergio Perez’s nickname, but perhaps it should also be given to Esteban“. Who knows how he will take it Checo, given that he too hasn’t had a positive history with Ocon, considering his relationship as teammates in Force India. Szafnauer was at the helm, who will be awaited by an equally complicated internal management next season, with two drivers who however have matured a lot over the years.