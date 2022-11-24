As is now known from the second half of the season that has just gone into the archive, in 2023 L’Alpine will take to the track with its new all-French line-up formed by Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly. While the first will remain under contract with the transalpine house until 2024, the second will join the Enstone reality as a replacement for Fernando Alonso, in turn a new Aston Martin driver. In this way, Ocon and Gasly will share the same box, as well as their personal palmarès consisting of a victory each in the Circus, but there’s more.

Ever since their first experiences with karts, there was never good blood between the two, with a mutual dislike that then remained in the following categories as well. However, now that they find themselves in the same team in Formula 1, the two drivers have already said they want to forget all the contrasts that there have been, in order to give the maximum for the good of the team. Statements, these, which have reassured the team principal Otmar Szafnauer.

Interviewed by racingnews365.comthe US manager wanted to underline his pride in the words expressed by his pilots, hoping that what was said is true: “I hope what they say is true, and I believe it is – he explained about the rivalry between the two Frenchmen destined to disappear – I’ve talked to both, e they say the same thing. I spoke more with Esteban than with Pierre, simply because I know him better, and I asked him: ‘Do you think this is an opportunity to rekindle your friendship? He answered me: ‘Yes, never say never, let’s see what happens’, so he’s definitely open to that possibility. I didn’t ask Pierre the same question, but once they are friends again, or work together professionally, the harmony is no different from that of two other riders.”