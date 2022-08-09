In all the comings and goings of riders in the paddock and in the midst of all the controversies that are affecting the Alpine, in the French team the fixed point remains Esteban Or with. The Mercedes driver has a contract until the end of 2024 and – like it or not – remains remarkably solid. Just as it is rare for an acute of him (the victory in the Hungarian Grand Prix 2021 was due to numerous lucky circumstances), it is also true that the # 31 hardly falls short of expectations on a race weekend. And this, for a team like Alpine, means sure points that are very convenient in the constructors’ standings.

Otmar Szafnauerended up in the crosshairs of criticism for the management of Oscar’s contractual affair Piastri, he found the time to defend Ocon, also to cheer up a team that in one fell swoop lost both the Australian and Fernando Alonso: “Esteban is a super talent. I worked with him at Force India and Sergio Perez was also on the team. He was fast like Checo, they were always close on the starting grid and sometimes they fought in the race“, The American told the media. “This also happens with Fernando, albeit Alonso has the ability and the talent to make a quick lap in the car right away. Three or four laps are enough for him and he is at 99.9% of potential, then he will find that extra bit of performance in the following laps. Here you are, Esteban takes a little longer to get the most out of the car, but in the end he gets there by qualifying. He has to learn how to extract potential slightly earlier than he is now. But we’re working with him on that, and he’s getting better. As well as he is making progress like man-team. He has already won a race, he is getting a good number of points this year, and in 2023 he will be even more so“.